Bull airlifted to safety after falling off 90 ft cliff near Cayucos

A bull from the Molnar Cattle Beef by the Beach grass-fed beef company needed rescuing after falling down a cliff onto a rocky beach in North Cayucos.

The Molnar family noticed the bull was missing from their China Harbor Ranch near Harmony Headlands on Sunday.

After a long search, the family said they found the bull Monday afternoon where he had fallen on the rocky beach below a 90-foot cliff off of the bluff.

Tuesday morning the owner of the beef company, Pat Molnar, along with his daughter and son scaled the cliffs with cattle ropes to help save the bull. The family says since it had been several days since the bull had eaten or drunk anything they also scaled the cliff with 5-gallon buckets of water and flakes of hay to feed and water their bull.

"There was no way this bull wasn't going to make it on their watch," said the Molnar's.

Realizing there was no way to get the bull back on their own the family says they called friends at CAL FIRE who believed that their large animal rescue team could help airlift the bull off of the beach and back into the corral 3/4 of a mile away.

CAL FIRE, along with members from the California Highway Patrol responded to the rescue call. Molnar, a veterinarian, and four Cal Fire crew members were harnessed and climbed down the cliff.

The crew was able to sedate the bull and tie him up for transportation. According to the Molnar's, the vet requested that he be tied by his front legs and neck because if he were to be carried upside down or from the back legs, his intestines would shift and crush his lungs.

The CHP helicopter airlifted the bull hundreds of feet into the air and was able to get the bull safe into its corral within minutes.

The Molnar family says the bull woke up, walked around, and was unharmed. Saying they are grateful for the quick response from CAL FIRE and CHP crews.