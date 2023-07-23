Burgers and More hosting their first street fair to help benefit the Boys and Girls Club

Burgers and More inside Johnson's Market are hosting their first street fair to help benefit the Boys and Girls Club of South San Luis Obispo County.

There were local vendors selling their good and a DJ who provided karaoke & live music that filled the air.

"I love it because the community can come out, support our kids in a really fun way, and we help all our local businesses and we partner with some really great things," said Jasmine Carranza, director of resource and development.

We want to do something that was going to benefit is the Boys and Girls Club and bring the community together. Get that community where what is out there for them and for the kids? A lot of things have a little to help everybody, but just aren't aware of it," said said April & Sonny Paz, owners of Burgers & More.