Burglary arrest made in Paso Robles

Officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in progress on the 300 block of Montebello Oaks just after noon Sunday.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the victim was alerted of the activity by their RING camera, but they were not home at the time.

Paso Robles Police say upon arrival they found a car in the driveway with one of the suspects, 35-year-old Eliana PaloPomar of Los Angeles, in the drivers seat. Inside the car police found a significant number of items that had been stolen from the house.

A second suspect, described as a light skinned male, 25-35 years old, fled on foot. He was last seen wearing black pants and black and white nike shoes. Paso Robles Police say he is still outstanding.

This investigation is ongoing and the Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 805-237-6464.