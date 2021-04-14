Burglary investigation underway at Goleta market

Authorities are looking for multiple people believed to have burglarized a market in Goleta this week.

It happened around 4:23 a.m. Tuesday at the Indo China Market in the Storke Shopping Center on the 6800 block of Hollister Ave.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the business after a burglar alarm when off.

Once on scene, they say they found signs of forced entry but no one was there. Cash, personal and business documents were reportedly taken.

Forensics technicians were called out to assist with the investigation.

Authorities say it appears five people associated with a dark-colored vehicle were involved.

Detectives are now handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805)681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip .

