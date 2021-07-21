Burglary suspect arrested in New Cuyama

A search in New Cuyama on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a burglary suspect.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the search for another suspect is ongoing.

Authorities were in the town Tuesday morning serving search and arrest warrants at two addresses on Morales Street.

They say a woman suspected in at least one recent burglary was taken into custody.

Another man in his early 20s wanted in connection with a recent burglary in Santa Maria and two prior burglaries was not found, the sheriff's office says.

He has three warrants out for his arrest.

No other information was immediately available.