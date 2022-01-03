Burn season opens Monday in San Luis Obispo County

Monday marks the beginning of the burn season in San Luis Obispo County, Cal Fire officials said.

The season opened on Jan. 3, 2022, and residents will once again be able to run permitted backyard burns. Those who qualify for a permit must live in a single family or duplex home outside of a city.

With a permit, residents can burn piles made up of dry weeds, plant prunings, shrubbery, tree trimmings and branches, officials say.

The burn season typically runs through the end of April, officials say. The season closes when fire agencies note an increased risk of wildfires from dying vegetation.

For information on the burns or to get a permit, you can visit the county Air Pollution Control District's website.