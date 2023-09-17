Bus fire temporarily closes Highway 101 in Montecito Saturday night

About 30 passengers and their luggage were evacuated after a bus caught fire in Montecito Saturday night, causing Highway 101 southbound to temporarily close.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. on the highway near the Sheffield Drive exit, according to the Montecito Fire Department.

Officials say the driver of the tour bus noticed something wrong with the vehicle and pulled over and evacuated all passengers and their luggage.

The engine compartment of the bus caught fire and became engulfed. Fire crews knocked down the flames within minutes after arrival and there were no reported injuries.

Highway 101 was temporarily closed to allow crews to remove the bus, which was blocking traffic in the right lane.

