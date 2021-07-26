Business picks up after the first weekend of the California Mid-State Fair

On Wednesday, the Paso Robles Event Center relaunched the California Mid-State Fair with a slower than usual start.

But this weekend, activities throughout the fairgrounds got a whole lot busier.

“Friday night and Saturday night were unbelievable nights here at the fair. It was really kind of the first time we felt like we were back to normal," said Tom Keffury, Mid-State Fair Spokesperson.

Mid-State Fair organizers said the carnival, exhibit halls and live entertainment stages were packed all weekend. People are also staying at the fair longer than usual.

“The last couple nights we’ve really seen the crowds stay until closing, ‘till midnight. Maybe that’s something that in years past hasn’t always happened,” said Keffury.

And sales have increased significantly for vendors. They even struggled to have enough staff to keep up.

“Water goes really well out here. Just the fact that it’s nice and warm out here. Beverage sales have picked up a little bit... It’s definitely picking up and picking up steam,” Pepsi Food Service representative, Mike Garcia, said.

Although there were some COVID-19 worries with the Delta variant hitting the Central Coast, attendees said that they feel safe at the fair.

“With the handwashing measures and just making sure everyone is more cognisant about that now with public health. I do think it’s just good to be back,” said Mid-State Fair attendee Robert Gains.

They’ve just been ready to experience carnival games, rides and fair food again.

“I’m ready for a hot dog on a stick. That's what I’m going for,” said Gains.

"I would say the same thing. That’s my favorite fair food," added Kelly Saldarriago who was also attending the Mid-State Fair.

With one more week to go of the fair, you can expect even more live performances like Little Big Town and Jason Derulo.

Mid-State Fair organizers also advise fair attendees to continue practicing COVID safety precautions and staying hydrated.