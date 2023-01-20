Businesses affected by storms can now apply for aid

Local business owners who have suffered damages or losses due to the recent storms can now apply for financial assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Owners can apply whether they have experienced physical or economic losses. SBA issues low-interest and long-term loans specifically to cover damages caused by disasters.

FEMA is working to open a Disaster Recovery Center to serve as a resource for residents where they can ask questions or receive help during the application process. They are anticipating opening the center to the public early next week.

If you are interested in applying, you can visit SBA's website or contact the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Service at (805) 781-5678 for more information.

