Businesses come together to support 5th Annual Senior Volunteer Services' Tea and Fashion Show

The 5th Annual Senior Volunteer Services' Tea & Fashion Show was hosted at Camp San Luis Obispo this afternoon.

The tea and fashion show helped fund Senior Volunteer Services, which is about promoting healthy and happy and senior living.

Alexis Okumura, the Executive Director of Senior Volunteer Services, said research shows that when seniors volunteer, they have a better sense of well-being and happiness.

The event featured wine and cheese pairings, tea, and a silent auction with donations from local businesses.

“We do somewhat of an old-fashioned tea, you know the tea sandwiches, the scones, whatever, hot tea, some people wine, and then we have a fashion show,” said Okumura.

The fashion show even featured KSBY's very own Richard Gearhart.

You can see him wearing a tan coat with a scarf and taking photos along with other participants.