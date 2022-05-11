Businesses, community invited to provide input on San Luis Obispo City parklets

City leaders in San Luis Obispo are seeking input from businesses and the public on the future of parklets in the city.

They are working on an Outdoor Dining Guide draft, a manual that outlines the goals, operating policies, design standards, and permitting process for outdoor dining installations like parklets.

To provide input, community members can create an account or log in to their existing account on Open City Hall. Community members may also provide comments at upcoming public meetings.

City officials will read the statements and incorporate them into the decision-making process.

Parklets were first introduced during the pandemic to assist business owners in staying open during the pandemic.

Following City Council approval of a previous ordinance, current parklet operators will need to apply for a permit under the new requirements to continue parklet operation. Businesses can also apply to open a new parklet.