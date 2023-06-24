Businesses in Los Olivos report multiple flag thefts

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials are investigating the thefts of several flags in Los Olivos.

Two businesses on Grand Avenue reported that their Pride flags were stolen. A third business, located on Alamo Pintado Ave., reported the theft of a State of Hawaii flag.

One of the businesses also sustained damage to its flag pole, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies believe all of the thefts occurred after business hours on Wednesday, June 21, and before opening on Thursday, June 22.

Sheriff's officials say deputies canvassed the area for cameras that may have captured surveillance of the crimes but did not find any.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about these incidents to contact the Solvang Sheriff’s Substation at (805) 686-5000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff's website.

