Busy summer predicted for Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

At the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, travel is coming back full force.

TSA's data ranks the airport in the top 20 nationwide for local air travel recovery rate. Current flight volumes are at 125% what they were in 2019, and the agency expects that rise to continue through the summer.

"Because we anticipate that the volume of travelers will remain high throughout the summer, we are asking passengers to arrive at the airport early," says TSA Federal Security Director Anita Minaei.

Coming to the airport prepared will make the process efficient for travelers and TSA, Minaei says.

Travelers can prepare by knowing TSA guidelines ahead of time. Face masks continue to be required anywhere in the airport, at TSA checkpoints and onboard an aircraft.

TSA says that the busiest times at security checkpoints are from 5 to 7 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The busiest travel days are the days surrounding the weekend. That includes Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

To keep up with increased travel demand, TSA is working to recruit screening officers. The agency will hold a recruitment event on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The event will happen at the Hilton Santa Barbara, at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.