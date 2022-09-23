Butterfly Lane pedestrian undercrossing officially re-opens after nearly a year of renovation

Caltrans District 5 announced the opening of the newly-renovated Butterfly Lane pedestrian undercrossing on Highway 101 in Montecito.

The $3.7 million project brought new handrails and crossing arms assisted with visual and auditory signals.

The undercrossing also saw an upgrade in landscaping, irrigation, fences, gates, railings, and electrical systems.

Construction began in November of last year and the path’s 24/7 closure gave way to the construction of walls and stairways complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

On top of the improved safety measures, the mural inside the undercrossing was maintained.

