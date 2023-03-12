Buy Local gift card program is being extended through March in Grover Beach

If you live in or visited Grover Beach and have kept your receipts from a winery, restaurant, or brewery dated from February 12, 2023, to March 31, 2023, they can be redeemed for a free $25 gift card.

The ‘Buy Local’ gift card program in Grover Beach is being extended to show love to local restaurants and provide diners with extra incentives to support them.

Receipts can be from any Grover Beach establishment where food and beverages are served.

You're eligible for the $25 gift card once you've collected $100 worth of receipts.

After successful Buy Local gift card programs in 2021 and 2022, Grover Beach relaunched the campaign last month to strengthen the economy and support local businesses.

The Buy Local gift card program was implemented as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to stimulate the economy, retain local jobs, and help businesses thrive.

To claim the gift cards, customers should upload their receipts to Southcountychambers.com or mail receipts to South County Chambers of Commerce, PO Box 672, Arroyo Grande CA 93421.

