By late 2025, there could be a new 24/7 convenience store in Templeton

By late 2025, there could be a new 24/7 convenience store with eight gas pumps and an EV charging station in Templeton — all depending on approval from the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.

“The Planning Commission could approve it tomorrow," said Doug Filipponi, the developer who is proposing the project.

Filliponi says he has been working on this project for almost three years and is anticipating the Planning Commission will approve the project at their meeting on Thursday.

“Assuming the Planning Commission approves the project, construction would begin towards the end of the year,” he said.

Filipponi says the convenience store will be relatively large at roughly 5,200 square feet.

The request is for a 24/7 convenience store. He says it will benefit those at the nearby Twin Cities Community Hospital who need services during the early morning hours.

“It will actually be surrounded by these three roads. Duncan on the east; there’ll be a crossroad that goes down to Bennett Way and then Bennett Way down to Las Tablas and then across from Las Tablas,” Filipponi said.

He says multiple changes have been made to the original proposal, which started out as a quick-service restaurant and car wash. After receiving feedback from the community, the proposal was reduced to a convenience store and gas pumps.

“It has to be a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week facility or the end user is not going to be interested and then we’ll pretty much have to go back to the original application," Filipponi said.

He believes it will benefit the community by providing more options.

“Basically, there’s nothing on the west side of the freeway for Templeton residents to purchase gas or even convenience items," Filipponi said.

Some people who work in the area say Templeton is lacking variety when it comes to convenience stores.

“Maybe not enough options. There probably could be more," said Atascadero resident Jared Kirby.

He says 24/7 convenience stores don’t have a major impact on his life because he isn’t usually out at night, but he thinks another EV charging station would be a good addition to the community.

“I think EV charging is probably a good idea. I don’t have an EV, but I’m planning to get one at some point and more options is probably better," Kirby said.

Other people in the area, who did not want to be interviewed, said they do not support the project and hope it doesn’t pass.