Bystanders help subdue attempted murder suspect in Arroyo Grande

Bystanders helped stop a man police say had a knife and threatened to kill people in Arroyo Grande Friday morning.

At around 6:13 a.m., Arroyo Grande police say they were called to the 600 block of El Camino Real for reports of a man with a knife. Police say a man told them the suspect threatened to kill him and his co-workers.

Police say they located the suspect on the ground in the parking lot where people helped subdue him until officers arrived. Witnesses also told police they’d seen the suspect with a knife, chasing someone around a vehicle and threatening to kill the person.

The suspect was identified by police as Royce Taylor Bechtel, 45, of Arroyo Grande.

Police say he had recently been arrested on suspicion of resisting an executive officer with force or fear, but was later released on his own recognizance from the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

After being treated at a local hospital for a head injury reportedly sustained during Friday’s incident, police say Bechtel was booked into county jail once again, this time on charges of attempted murder and criminal threats.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Sergeant Jason Castillo at (805) 473-5110 x5127.