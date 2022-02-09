C.A.R.E.4PAWS expands to San Luis Obispo County

C.A.R.E.4PAWS announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with two local nonprofits to expand its mobile pet wellness clinics to San Luis Obispo County.

Later this month C.A.R.E.4PAWS will join up with Animals in Need Fund and Animal Shelter Adoption Partners (ASAP) to host its free mobile spray-and-neuter and low-cost vaccine clinics for pet families in need.

The goal of the new initiative, Snip & Chip SLO, is to fight pet overpopulation and homelessness in SLO County by making sure that community members who may be struggling financially have access to affordable spays, neuters and other pet care.

According to a press release, the need for assistance with free and low-cost pet wellness services along the Central Coast is "huge."

The first two Snip & Chip SLO Pet Wellness Clinics will be held on Feb. 20 and Mar.20 at the Nipomo Dog & Cat Hospital located at 525 Sandydale Drive.

Veterinary teams from the pet hospital and C.A.R.E.4PAWS will perform at least 150 free spays/neuters by appointments made through snipslo.org.

Dogs and cats can also receive low-cost, walk-in vaccines, flea treatment, deworming medication, nail trims and microchips from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since the start of the pandemic, C.A.R.E.4PAWS has received an increasing number of spay/neuter inquiries from low-income families in SLO County, with a majority of them from Nipomo and Oceano.

Even though C.A.R.E.4PAWS' main service area has been Santa Barbara County, the clinic's nonprofit team has accommodated many of the requests in attempts to help the animals.

In efforts of reaching and helping as many families in need as possible, the Snip & Chip SLO team is looking to partner with local veterinary clinics, pet service providers and other animal and social welfare groups to host multiple events throughout the county in 2022.

For more information about Snip & Chip SLO, visit snipslo.org or call (805) 242-2205.