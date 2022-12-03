C.A.R.E.4Paws 'Howliday' Donation Drive-Thru

C.A.R.E.4Paws is hosting a 'Howliday' Donation Drive-Thru at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive-thru raises resources so families in need can keep their pets safe, healthy and homebound.

Supporters can drive through and drop off dog and cat food or monetary donations.

“Times are hard for so many community members, and families should not have to choose between caring for their animals and putting food on the table,” says executive director Isabelle Gullö. “C.A.R.E.4Paws does everything we can to ensure pets stay healthy and with the people who love them, and we cannot do this without our wonderful partners and donations from the community.”

Over the last 13 years, C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked to help families keep their pets by providing access to critical resources for low-income, senior, disabled and unhoused community members.

Since the pandemic started, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Companion Pet Assistance program has distributed one million pounds of pet food throughout Santa Barbara County.

Most of the pet food is provided through Pet Resource Centers co-operated with several animal and human welfare partners.

Some donations are also provided during community events, including weekly visits to Santa Barbara’s Alameda Park.

In addition to the December 3 donation drive, pet food and monetary donations can be dropped off year-round.

Click here to find a drop-off location near you.