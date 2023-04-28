C.L. Smith Elementary warns of report involving suspicious van near school

A San Luis Obispo elementary school is alerting parents to an incident reported Thursday involving a man reportedly asking students if they need a ride.

According to a notice sent out by C.L. Smith Elementary on Thursday, schools officials say the office that morning “was notified of an unknown man in a white van asking students if they wanted a ride to school."

The notice states San Luis Obispo police were immediately notified. Police have not yet provided additional information to KSBY on the reported incident.

School officials say police presence has been increased in the area and they encourage parents or guardians to speak with children about safety when walking to and from school.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

