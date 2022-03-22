CA and Central Coast gas prices continue to break records as national prices go down

The national average price for a regular gallon of gas continues to sink slowly but that is not the case across California.

According to AAA, on Tuesday the average price for a regular gallon of gas nationwide is $4.24. That is down nine cents from when the record broke on March 11 reaching $4.33.

This is not the case in California, where the record continues to be broken daily. On Tuesday the average price for a regular gallon of gas in the state is $5.86, up one cent from the day before.

We are seeing the same thing on the Central Coast, with San Luis Obispo County breaking the $6 mark over the weekend. As of Tuesday the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $6.03, which is up two cents from the day before.

The biggest daily increase is being seen in Santa Barbara County, where the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $5.90, up three cents from the day before.

According to AAA, San Luis Obispo County and Los Angles County are the only counties in California that have broken the average $6 mark.

California's high fuel prices are partly because of taxes as well as regulatory programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to a calculation by the Western States Petroleum Association, together they added about $1.27 to the cost of a gallon of gas last month. About 40 percent of that cost comes from the state's gasoline tax.

California leaders are planning to increase that tax in July to keep up with inflation. Governor Newsom has expressed opposition to that increase, however, democratic leaders do not agree.

Experts with AAA say the uptick in gasoline prices is normal this time of year with the warmer weather and longer days. Plus with the inconsistent price of oil going up and down it is unknown how long these high gas prices will last.