CA Mid-State Fair announces free concert replacing Lynyrd Skynyrd

The California Mid-State Fair announced the concert replacing Lynyrd Skynyrd after the band canceled their performance this week.

Fair officials say Colt Ford has been added to the 2022 Michelob Ultra Concert Series. Ford will be performing live Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Grandstand Arena. The concert will be "free" with paid fair admission.

Colt Ford is a Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder of Average Joes Entertainment.

Colt Ford has five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200. Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with "Back" featuring country star Jake Owen going top 40.

Ford received a nomination in the category of "Vocal Event of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards for "Cold Beer" with Jamey Johnson.

Ford has done many collaborations with artists ranging from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of NoDoubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean's hit "Dirt Road Anthem" and Brantley Gilbert's hit "Country Must Be Country Wide"