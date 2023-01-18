CA Mid-State Fair announces 'Vegas' theme for 2023

California Mid-State Fair officials have chosen a theme for 2023, announcing the tagline "Shake, Rattle, & Roll!"

Fair officials say this theme will be featured throughout the fair appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, billboards and on the website.

"We are so excited to incorporate the glitz and glamour of vintage Las Vegas into the 2023 Fair! We can't wait to host the 77th annual Fair... full of games, rides, concerts, animals, and food!" said California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

The fair takes place at the Paso Robles Event Center starting on July 19 through July 30.

