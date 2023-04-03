CA Mid-state Fair wine, spirits and vinegar competitions now open for registration

California Mid-state Fair is accepting online registration for its wine, spirits and vinegar competitions beginning Tuesday until May 30.

The three competitions are the Central Coast Wine Competition, California Craft Spirits Competition and Central Coast Vinegar Competition respectively.

Discounted early-bird registration runs Tuesday through Sunday, May 21. The entry cost is $65 per wine, $65 per vinegar and $80 per spirit.

The entry fee will increase beginning May 22. The fee will be $85 per wine, $85 per vinegar and $90 per spirit.

Registration closes on Tuesday, May 30.

Winning entries will be displayed during all twelve of the Fair (July 19-30) for the community to see.

Click here for more information about the competitions and to enter.