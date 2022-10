California State Parks will be conducting a prescribed burn Thursday at Estero Bluffs State Park in San Luis Obispo County.

3 acres of grassland along Highway 1, north of Caycuos, will be burned.

State Parks says the purpose of the burn is to maintain the grassland ecosystem.

The burn is being done in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

The controlled burn will start as early as 7:00 a.m.