Cabrillo H.S. opens student wellness center

Cabrillo High School unveiled a new student wellness center on Wednesday.

The wellness center aims to offer students support and a place to relax amid a rise in mental health issues that came along with the pandemic shutdown.

Lompoc Unified School District administrators say the center puts a spotlight on the social and emotional needs of students.

Counselors on-site say they are ready to support students, wherever they're coming from.

"I've seen people who are depressed, I've seen people who are anxious, I've seen people who are upset and angry, people who are grieving, people who are just nervous. It's all of them, we're here for everyone," said Dreu Lamb Arena, social emotional learning counselor.

Organizers say the center will focus on five skills -- self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness, and relationship skills.