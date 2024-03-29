Watch Now
Cabrillo High School student arrested for having loaded handgun on campus, deputies say

Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 28, 2024
A Cabrillo High School student was arrested Thursday for being in possession of a loaded handgun, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 12:12 p.m., a school resource deputy contacted an 18-year-old student identified as Jesus Barajas Lemus in the school office for a probation search and found him in possession of a loaded handgun that was not registered to him.

Lemus was arrested and booked at the Northern Branch Jail.

Cabrillo High School was not asked to take any protective measures.

According to the sheriff's office, the resource officer had been working with Cabrillo School Administration on this case to ensure the safety of the students at the school.

