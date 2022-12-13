Cachuma Lake releases 4,000 pounds worth of rainbow trout

The community is invited to hit the lake this holiday season as Cachuma Lake just had another trout release. Santa Barbara County officials released 4,000 pounds worth of rainbow trout.

This was the second of four scheduled trout releases to occur with fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies. The fish come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, California.

"These trout are double and triple the size of store-bought trout,” said Rich Tauber, local angler and professional Southern California fishing guide, in a press release.

The Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals offer pontoons, outboards, and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

The fall and winter months welcome a variety of migrating birds. Bring some binoculars and look for bald eagles, osprey, and American white pelicans.

For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit.

For more boating information, please click here.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages, and of course, fishing. For camping reservations and more information, please click here.