Cachuma Lake to be stocked with 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout

Cachuma Lake is slated to receive 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout this season, according to Santa Barbara County Parks.

The first 4,000 pounds of trout have already been delivered.

County officials say the lake is currently at 91% of capacity thanks to an abundance of rain over the past two years, providing plenty of room for the fish.

The trout come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms in Paynes Creek and range in size from 1/2-pound to eight pounds, according to the county.

The lake is also home to large and smallmouth bass, crappie, carp, catfish, blue gill, and red-eared sunfish.

A valid fishing license is required to fish from the shore or from a boat. One-day and annual fishing licenses are available for purchase at the marina's Bait and Tackle store.