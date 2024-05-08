Cal Coast Beer Co. hosting 'Nashville Nights'

A local Brewery has announced a new event coming to the community of Paso Robles that would help raise funds for local charities.

Cal Coast Beer Co. is hosting "Nashville Nights."

The collaboration is with Six Strings for Freedom, a non-profit organization that supports local charities.

The first event is tomorrow, starting at 8 p.m.

Those who attend can enjoy live music from fresh talent straight from Nashville.

Tomorrow night, Travis Denning will be performing, along with Central California native Carson Wallace.

I picked up a guitar at age 11. Stepped on stage at 14. Heard some yes, a hell of a lot of no, and just kept on truckin’ through it all. Proud of where I’ve been and where I’m still headed. #RoadsThatGoNowhere pic.twitter.com/AZ1u4eQ3FA — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) February 27, 2024

On this night, all funds raised will go toward Honor Flight Central Coast, an organization committed to taking veterans to visit Washington D.C. in honor of their service to our country.

To buy tickets to the event, click on this link.