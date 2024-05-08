Watch Now
Cal Coast Beer Co. hosting 'Nashville Nights'

Proceeds raised from tomorrow's event will go to Honor Flight Central Coast
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 08, 2024

A local Brewery has announced a new event coming to the community of Paso Robles that would help raise funds for local charities.

Cal Coast Beer Co. is hosting "Nashville Nights."

The collaboration is with Six Strings for Freedom, a non-profit organization that supports local charities.

The first event is tomorrow, starting at 8 p.m.

Those who attend can enjoy live music from fresh talent straight from Nashville.

Tomorrow night, Travis Denning will be performing, along with Central California native Carson Wallace.

On this night, all funds raised will go toward Honor Flight Central Coast, an organization committed to taking veterans to visit Washington D.C. in honor of their service to our country.

To buy tickets to the event, click on this link.

