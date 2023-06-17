CAL FIRE conducts prescribed burns near Pismo Beach to mitigate vegetation

Prescribed burns took place just east of Pismo Beach Friday.

Fire crews burned 170 acres of land on a private ranch just off Thousand Hills Road.

Firefighters with CAL FIRE SLO conducted the controlled burns in cooperation with California State Parks, SLO County APCD, and the local landowners.

Their mission is to mitigate the vegetation due to all the rain our region received - causing vegetation to vastly grow this year.

If conditions stay cooler, more prescribed burns will be conducted throughout the area.

“When you see the hill behind me, you’ll see that it’s blacker up top. They started up top and they worked their way down. That’s a controlled prescribed burn,” said Toni Davis, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer. “If it was down below and it burnt up, it would burn very fast and very hot, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid today.”

CAL FIRE and environmental scientists will continue to monitor the prescribed burns throughout the rest of the weekend.