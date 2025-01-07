CAL FIRE hosting roundtable workshop for tribal engagement

CAL FIRE will be hosting a round-table workshop today to discuss how to support the native community with new grant funding.

A total of $5 million is available and will be going towards supporting tribes and tribal non-profits.

The workshop is inviting community members to attend and share feedback or suggestions on the upcoming Tribal Wildfire Resilience Grant solicitation process. Tribes, cultural practitioners and tribal governments are all encouraged to participate.

Input will also be going towards programs and projects, like fuels reduction, cultural fire and workforce training.

The webinar will be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. online via Teams. Please visit CAL FIRE's website for details on how to register and attend.