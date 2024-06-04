CAL FIRE: Multiple structures threatened by fire in San Luis Obispo

Multiple structures are said to be threatened by a vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

According to CAL FIRE, crews were called to the fire near the 6400 block of Edna Road at around 12:50 p.m.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about a half-acre in size, but CAL FIRE reported multiple structures were threatened.

A power outage affecting nearly 1,300 PG&E customers was also reported around the same time in the area, according to PG&E's online outage map.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

