CAL FIRE SLO announces Backyard Burning suspension

CAL FIRE SLO announced that Backyard Burn permits issued by the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) will be suspended until the end of the fire season.

This is in accordance with the Public Resources Code Section 4423 (b), which marks the end of the open burn season.

In addition to an APDC burn permit, all other types of burning such as agricultural burning will now require a CAL FIRE burn permit.

Residents within the State Responsibility Areas are required to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around all habitable structures on their property.

Residents are also encouraged to be vigilant and avoid activities that could spark unwanted fires such as mowing dry vegetation during warm, dry, or windy weather.