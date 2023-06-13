Cal Fire SLO conducting controlled burn near Pismo Beach Thursday & Friday

Cal Fire SLO will be conducting a prescribed burn near Pismo Beach later this week.

The burn is scheduled for Thursday and Friday along Thousand Hills Rd., east of Pismo Beach.

170 acres will be burned.

It is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude by 6:00 p.m.

The controlled burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, and local landowners.

Cal Fire officials say if weather conditions are not suitable the burn may be rescheduled.