Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Fire SLO conducting controlled burn near Pismo Beach Thursday & Friday

cal fire.PNG
KSBY
cal fire.PNG
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 23:30:09-04

Cal Fire SLO will be conducting a prescribed burn near Pismo Beach later this week.

The burn is scheduled for Thursday and Friday along Thousand Hills Rd., east of Pismo Beach.

170 acres will be burned.

It is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude by 6:00 p.m.

The controlled burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, and local landowners.

Cal Fire officials say if weather conditions are not suitable the burn may be rescheduled.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg