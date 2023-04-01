Watch Now
CAL FIre SLO conducting live fire training in April

Posted at 9:25 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 00:25:59-04

In April, CAL FIRE SLO will be conducting several live fire training scenarios.

Fire officials say that firefighters will have the opportunity to train on techniques and procedures for combating residential structure fires during the weeks of April 3 and April 17.

The live structure fire training will take place at 5 homes on Division St, in Nipomo.

The residences were donated by the landowner.

People who live in the area are encouraged to take necessary safety precautions if they see or smell smoke.

