CAL FIRE SLO declares multi-vehicle crash in Creston as Mass Casualty Incident

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at State Route 41 and La Panza Road in Creston Sunday morning.

Authorities reported the crash as a Level One Mass Casualty Incident (MCI), which the San Luis Obispo County MCI Plan designates as an event involving five to 10 patients.

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was called in just before 10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the vehicles— a tan Chevrolet truck, a grey Ford minivan, and a dark gray SUV— all had their airbags deployed in the crash.

CAL FIRE SLO tells KSBY that units arrived at the scene to find multiple patients involved in the crash. After assessing the situation, emergency crews reportedly determined that only two patients required assistance.

At around 10:27 a.m., CHP says SR-41 was closed in both directions at the site of the crash to allow for a medical evacuation helicopter landing.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, one patient was transported by Mercy Air 3, and one patient was transported by ambulance.

The rest of the patients were reportedly released.

Fire officials tell KSBY that there were no casualties reported at the scene at the time of their response.