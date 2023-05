CAL FIRE SLO along with other personnel rescued a hiker from Bishop Peak Trail on Wednesday afternoon, according to a CAL FIRE SLO tweet.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, a hiker got stuck in rocks on top of Bishop Peak Trail around 1 p.m.

Firefighters, USAR Teams, and SLO City Fire worked together and the hiker was reported rescued just before 2 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.