CAL FIRE SLO officials en route to Oceano Dunes following report of ATV crash

CAL FIRE SLO officials are responding to reports of a car crash at the Oceano Dunes Saturday afternoon.

According to PulsePoint, authorities received initial reports of the collision at about 3:32 p.m. at the Oceano Dunes boneyard.

A spokesperson for CAL FIRE SLO said an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was involved, but it remains unclear if there were any other vehicles involved in the crash.

It is unknown what injuries, if any, the driver of the ATV suffered.

This story is developing. Please check back later as more information becomes available.