CAL FIRE SLO plans prescribed burn near area where the Avila Fire broke out in 2020

CAL FIRE SLO is working to reduce fire hazards in San Luis Obispo County as winter rains led to increased vegetation growth.

A two-day vegetation burn of 170 acres is planned for Thousand Hills Road, East of Pismo Beach and behind the Pismo Preserve later this week.

The area is adjacent to where the Avila Fire sparked nearly three years ago.

Luke Bourgault, Cal Fire Battalion Chief said burning in this area is a strategic way to prevent fires from spreading to nearby communities.

The burning creates a fuel break which reduces hazardous fuels.

Brian Bary lives in Avila Beach part-time and has seen the effects of the rainy winter.

“The grasses are higher this year because of the rain,” Barry said.

Another resident, Rita Diebel, says she will be taking extra precautions this year.

"I am more aware, so I have done a better job of pulling the most important belongings together…” Diebel said.

Bourgault says CAL FIRE has increased controlled burns this year, and with this upcoming burn, they expect there to be minimal smoke.

The areas that could see smoke are as follows: Shell Beach, Avila Beach, Edna Valley and Five Cities areas.