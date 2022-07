Cal Fire SLO responded to a cliff rescue at Pirate’s Cove in Avila Beach at 11 AM on Sunday.

According to Cal Fire SLO, a man climbed down Pirate’s Cove.

First responders assisted the man down to the water where Harbor Patrol picked him up and gave him a boat ride back to Avila Beach.

The hiker told KSBY he made it down to the water but could not get back up the rope.

The man was not injured.