Cal Fire SLO responding to possible water rescue near the Pismo Beach Pier

CAL FIRE SLO is responding to a possible water rescue in Pismo Beach Sunday night.

According to officials, a beachgoer witnessed four juveniles jump off the Pismo Beach Pier around 10:10 p.m. and did not see them get out of the water.

Rescue crews do not believe the juveniles are in distress but are still searching the area.

Someone else saw a juvenile that matched one of the descriptions but that report is unconfirmed, according officials.

Pismo Beach Police are also responding to the incident.

It's unclear how much longer crews will continue the search.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

