UPDATE: CAL FIRE SLO extinguishes trailer fire in Santa Margarita

UPDATE (7:27 p.m.): CAL FIRE officials say the fire was in travel trailer, not a residential structure. As of 7:27 p.m. the fire is out. Crews are still on scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire off of Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita.
The agency has several engines and a water tender on the way.
This is a developing story. Check back later for details.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Parkhill Rd x Pelican Ranch Ln. #Firefirghters are responding. #ParkHillIC #CountyofSlo #SantaMargarita pic.twitter.com/b2OVSVnBHe— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 15, 2021