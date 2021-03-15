Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: CAL FIRE SLO extinguishes trailer fire in Santa Margarita

Cal Fire.png
Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 22:29:51-04

UPDATE (7:27 p.m.): CAL FIRE officials say the fire was in travel trailer, not a residential structure. As of 7:27 p.m. the fire is out. Crews are still on scene.
--
ORIGINAL STORY: CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire off of Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita.

The agency has several engines and a water tender on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7