UPDATE: CAL FIRE SLO extinguishes trailer fire in Santa Margarita

UPDATE (7:27 p.m.): CAL FIRE officials say the fire was in travel trailer, not a residential structure. As of 7:27 p.m. the fire is out. Crews are still on scene.

--

ORIGINAL STORY: CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire off of Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita.

The agency has several engines and a water tender on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.