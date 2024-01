CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a commercial building fire in Paso Robles.

The call came in at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday along the 6100 block of Airport Road.

According to reports from CHP, assisting with the call, the fire is located on J Lohr Vineyards and Wines property.

Fire crews are making their way to the scene.

KSBY also has a crew heading to the scene and this article will be updated once more information becomes available.