Atascadero mobile home completely damaged in fire, fire officials say

UPDATE: Fire officials say a mobile home in Atascadero is completely damaged following a fire.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Fire officials will be on scene for several hours mopping up the area.

___

CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire Thursday afternoon in Atascadero.

The call came in at about 1:31 p.m. near the 9000 block of Los Palos Road.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found a single-family dwelling on fire.

This developing story will be updated when new information becomes available.