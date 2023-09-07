Watch Now
Atascadero mobile home completely damaged in fire, fire officials say

Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 17:55:52-04

UPDATE: Fire officials say a mobile home in Atascadero is completely damaged following a fire.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Fire officials will be on scene for several hours mopping up the area.
___
CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire Thursday afternoon in Atascadero.

The call came in at about 1:31 p.m. near the 9000 block of Los Palos Road.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found a single-family dwelling on fire.

This developing story will be updated when new information becomes available.

