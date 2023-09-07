Atascadero mobile home completely damaged in fire, fire officials say

UPDATE: Fire officials say a mobile home in Atascadero is completely damaged following a fire.
No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
Fire officials will be on scene for several hours mopping up the area.
___
CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire Thursday afternoon in Atascadero.
The call came in at about 1:31 p.m. near the 9000 block of Los Palos Road.
Fire officials say when they arrived they found a single-family dwelling on fire.
This developing story will be updated when new information becomes available.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters and #PalosIC at scene of a single family dwelling structure fire near the 9000 block of Los Palos Rd in Atascadero Ca. #SloCountyFire pic.twitter.com/hLnhT8pQ0T— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 7, 2023