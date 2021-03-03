Cal Poly administration hopes for a close to "normal" fall quarter

Administrators with Cal Poly on Tuesday shared their plans to return to an as close to "normal" start of the fall quarter.

The new guidelines will comply with public health guidelines and the CSU policies.

School officials say they anticipate that a vast majority of classes will meet face to face (with normal to slightly adjusted physical spacing) and campus housing at close to normal capacity.

These plans are under the assumption that vaccines will be available to everyone in the community before the fall quarter begins and that the vast majority of the community, including students, will be vaccinated.

School officials say widespread vaccination is their goal, but if there are any students who have not received a vaccination for whatever reason, they will be required to be tested regularly next fall.

Depending on the presence of the virus in the fall school officials say testing of all students - regardless of vaccination status may still be required.

The school will be using a badge access approach requiring students to provide proof of their vaccination or proof of negative tests twice per week in order to be on campus.

Students who cannot or choose not to attend an in-person class will be accommodated to the extent possible.

School officials remind students and the community to remain vigilant stating this is not the time to let their guard down as the pandemic is still very much prevalent.