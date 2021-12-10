Cal Poly alumnus 'Weird Al' Yankovic coming to Vina Robles in Paso Robles

Cal Poly grad "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming to Paso Robles at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in September 2022.

The five-time Grammy award winner will be performing part of The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

The tour includes a backlog from his 14 studio albums, and rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic's non-parody material, according to Vina Robles.

Yankovic has not been on tour since the start of the pandemic. His last performance was from his Strings Attached tour in 2019 where he performed alongside a full symphony orchestra.

Yankovic graduated from Cal Poly in 1980 where got his start at the school's radio station, KCPR. He was inducted into the Cal Poly journalism department's Mustang Media Hall of Fame in 2016.

At Vina Robles, Yankovic will be performing with special guest comic Emo Philips.

The performance is happening at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles on Sept. 15, 2022. Tickets range from $45 to $69 and can be purchased starting Dec. 10 at this website.