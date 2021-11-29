Cal Poly announces job fair, hopes to fill over 65 positions

Cal Poly is hosting a job fair and hiring event in early December as the university looks to immediately fill several open positions.

The job fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place on the university campus in the Multi-Activity Center in the Recreation Center.

Organizers say that over 65 positions are ready to be filled, including full- and part-time jobs in custodial, facilities, dining and parking services.

Some positions will include sign-on bonuses.

Organizers say job seekers can apply online ahead of time or apply in-person at the event. They should be ready to interview immediately, and some applicants may receive same-day offers.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays off and reimbursement of educational fees, the university says.

Organizers say job fair attendees will be able to park on campus at the Grand Ave. Parking Structure for free during the event.