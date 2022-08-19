Cal Poly Campus Dining holding job fair this weekend

Cal Poly Campus Dining is hosting a job fair this weekend as it looks to immediately fill more than 40 positions.

Both full and part-time positions are available.

Pay reportedly starts at $22-$23 per hour for part-time food service worker positions. Full-time positions receive benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays, educational fee reimbursement, and more.

People attending the job fair are encouraged to come prepared for on-site interviews.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Scout Coffee Co. on the Cal Poly campus. Free parking will be available in the Grand Avenue parking structure.

A list of open positions is available here: https://www.calpolydining.com/jobs/