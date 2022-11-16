Cal Poly campus dining ‘Thank-Ful’ event

Cal Poly’s campus dining was one of 300 college campuses across the nation participating in 'Thank-Ful', an event on Wednesday, November 16, intended to bring together the Cal Poly community by giving back and giving thanks.

Thank-Ful is a lunchtime celebration that featured activities such as a “Friendsgiving” themed lunch, a teaching kitchen, free food samples, donations, and gratitude tables supporting Cal Poly’s food pantry and much more.

The event took place at the campus market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cal Poly food pantry had a table taking food donations of nonperishable items from those who are able to donate.

Campus dining also gave a percentage of its proceeds from the Friendsgiving lunch at Mustang Eats to the food pantry.

Executive chef Chris Dunham hosted the teaching kitchen and made mini pumpkin pie and mini apple pie parfait jars.

Mustang Eats offered a special take on a Friendsgiving menu for students, staff and faculty to enjoy with their peers.

Participants were able to take part in several outdoor games throughout the event.